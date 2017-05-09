Fight erupts on Southwest flight from Dallas to Burbank

A passenger fight on a Southwest Airlines flight resulted in one arrest Sunday.

According to the airline, the altercation occurred during the deplaning of flight 2539 in Burbank after the plane landed from Dallas.

Southwest Airline fight @ Burbank Airport pic.twitter.com/FvQcgExKyR — Nick Krause (@nickkrause08) May 7, 2017

Local law enforcement responded to the incident and arrested one of three passengers involved in the fight.

One passenger suffered minor injuries but was able to continue their travel. There are no other reports of injuries at this time.

