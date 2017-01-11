Two Kennedale schools put on lockdown as police search for suspect

Kennedale Junior High School. Credit: Google Maps

KENNEDALE, TEXAS - Fellowship Academy and Kennedale Junior High School were put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a possibly armed suspect in the area, authorities said.

The situation was still ongoing at 4 p.m.

The suspect was being pursued on foot by Arlington police before ending up in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near both schools, Kennedale police Chief Tommy Williams said.

The pursuit began when Arlington police tried to pull over a possible stolen vehicle, Arlington police spokesman Chris Cook said. A chase ensued before the four suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Bowman Springs Road.

