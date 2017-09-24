Feed Oak Cliff hosts Dallas Veg Fest
Dallas Veg Fest 2017 is a free indoor-outdoor festival celebrating great nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, sponsored by Feed Oak Cliff, a non-profit organization committed to bringing healthy food choices and food consumption based educational opportunit
WFAA 10:22 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Every NFL team that played Sunday protested in some waySep 24, 2017, 11:08 p.m.
-
2 Fort Worth officers responding to road rage call…Sep 24, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some White…Sep 24, 2017, 8:01 p.m.