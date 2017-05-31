FBI seeks man who inappropriately touched girl at Arlington National Cemetery

(Photo: FBI)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - A man inappropriately touched a young girl at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, the FBI said. Now, they’re trying to identify who the man is.

The agency said it happened during the Wreath Laying Ceremony, and there was a whole crowd of people who might remember him.

The man repeatedly touched the young girl inappropriately while standing next to her during the ceremony. They do not know each other.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a blue or gray short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts. He’s approximately 5’5” to 5’7” tall. It’s believed he’s between 50 and 60 years old with short, spikey gray and black hair.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also submit a tip on the FBI's website.

