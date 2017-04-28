FBI agent shot, another person killed

ATLANTA -- An FBI agent was shot while serving a warrant at a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday, police said. Another person has been killed, according to the FBI.

The shooting happened at the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Atlanta Police. The scene was still very active as of 4:30 p.m., and police were gathering details.

The agent's injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening, according to the FBI.

A witness told 11Alive's Duffie Dixon that authorities were following a van in an SUV. Another SUV pulled up, and agents went to apprehend the person in the van. Shots were then fired.

No other details were immediately available.

PHOTOS: FBI agent shot in Atlanta



