Father goes missing at Canyon Lake after giving life jacket to daughter

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Houston man who went missing at Canyon Lake on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Michael Talley was on a jet ski with his daughter when they both fell off after making a sharp turn. The sheriff's office says that both were wearing life jackets at the time, but Talley took his off to give to his daughter.

Authorities say that the daughter made it to shore, but shortly after she made it, the family witnessed Talley go underwater.

Dive teams, game wardens, and several other units are currently searching for Talley.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office says that if you have any information about the incident, call them at 830-620-3400.

