Fatal ultralight plane crash in Cleburne

A single-engine Light Sport category Quicksilver GT aircraft with one person aboard crashed into an apartment complex Monday night.

Cleburne Police and Fire are on scene now working with CareFlight ground EMS.

The crash site is in the vicinity of the Blackwood Air Park.

The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time. The FAA will be investigating the crash.

Johnson County Emergency Management posted the following on social media:

FYI Media: Fatality ultralight crash that occurred at the airpark on the north side of Cleburne will be investigated by @TxDPS — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) September 25, 2017

No other information is available at this time. Stay with WFAA for updates as this story develops.

