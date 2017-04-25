Fatal motorcycle accident in Arlington

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Arlington Police officers responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling eastbound near the 4600 block of W. Sublett Road and attempted to pass another vehicle when the operator lost control and hit a curb.

The motorcycle operator was ejected and struck a pole near the roadway. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin notifications have been made.

