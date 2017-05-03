Family of North Lake College shooting victim: 'There is no justice for my daughter'

The Gonzalez family stood on their front lawn visibly shaken by the shooting at North Lake College in Irving Wednesday.

Their daughter, Janeera Gonzalez was shot and killed at North Lake College in Irving.

"There is no justice for my daughter," said Lucia Gonzale, the mother.

The family had confirmation of their daughter's death at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Gonzalez family was one of many who came to campus to check on loved ones. But the news they received was unlike the news the other families got.

"We're not gonna see her again. She was a harmless girl," said Juan Gonzalez, Janeera's father.

She was studying Kinesiology and was supposed to graduate in a few weeks. The family says they vaguely know the gunman that Irving Police have identified as Adrian Torres.

"He had been stalking her for quite a while but she didn't make anything of it," mom said.



The family says witnesses told them Torres had approached Janeera in front of an art exhibit and yelled at her saying, "You know who I am and you know why I am here."

The family also says the two never dated and were not even friends. It's an event that has shaken the community to the core and taken a family to their lowest of lows.

"She was very sweet. She was the best daughter a mother could have...the best girl...the best of everything," said mother and father.

The family has put together a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

