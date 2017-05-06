New details emerge as family, friends say goodbye to Jordan Edwards

Jordan Edwards (Mesquite ISD)

The service marked one week since Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot and killed by since-fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

Jordan was in a car with his brother when he was shot in the head by Oliver after leaving a party last weekend.

On Friday, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Oliver with bond set at $300,000. By the end of the night, Oliver had turned himself into the Parker County Jail. He has since posted bail.

“It's going to be a very emotional weekend. This man walking free has been hanging over their head. So, this lifts a great burden off that family,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jordan’s family.

“His legacy is going to be shared by people holding up the mantle to change policing in our country. They accept and appreciate that. But today that's their boy they buried.”

Meanwhile, a federal wrongful death complaint was filed on Friday against Oliver and the City of Balch Springs for his use of excessive and deadly force resulting in the unlawful shooting death of Jordan Edwards.

The suit also alleges the city of Balch Springs failed “to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise control officers who are known, or who should have been known, to engage in the use of excessive force and/or deadly force, including those officers repeatedly accused of such acts.”

According to the complaint, an officer commented: "this n----r doesn't know his (expletive) left from his right."

In addition, new details are emerging regarding another traffic incident involving a driver who said Oliver reportedly pulled out his weapon. On Easter Sunday, Oliver was off-duty when he allegedly pulled out his gun following a vehicle crash on South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas. Monique Arredondo, 26, was driving and had her windows open when she said Oliver approached and pointed his gun.

According to Dallas police, when officers arrived, "Oliver told officers that at one point he had his gun out in a 'low ready' position and identified himself as a police officer because he believed the other individual may be reaching for a weapon or attempting to flee."

“He asked me for my information and I said ‘not until you get that gun out of my face,’” Arredondo said. “He refused to acknowledge me and never identified himself as a police officer.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Edwards' death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

News of Jordan’s death has garnered national attention since the shooting. Thousands of people have called the Dallas County district attorney's office asking for an investigation.

Oliver was fired May 3.

Mesquite ISD released a statement earlier this week offering its sympathies to Jordan’s family.

“He was a good student who was very well liked by his teachers, coaches and his fellow students," the statement read in part. "The entire district -- especially the staff and students of Mesquite High School -- are mourning this terrible loss."

