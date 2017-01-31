WFAA
Close

Family detained for 16 hours over the weekend

FAMILY DETAINED FOR 16 HOURS

Jobin Panicker, WFAA 10:21 PM. CST January 31, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories