GARLAND -- There was no way for the Tippett family to know then, but last Christmas would be their final one with daughter Kimberly, 30, and her son Kamryn, 1.

"I didn’t really cherish it because I was like, 'oh, she's going to be here forever,'" says daughter Kirsten Williams, 12. "I wish I would have cherished that Christmas."

"I would just do anything to have her here. Anything," said Tippett's mom, Cathy.

On Dec. 26, 2015, nine people were killed when an EF-4 tornado struck a bridge on I-30 in Garland. News 8 first met Cathy Tippett when she showed up to the scene the next morning, desperate to find her daughter and grandson. They didn't survive.

"I've been up since 2 a.m. because I was like 'how in the world am I going to get through the day?'" Cathy told WFAA when we spoke with her on Christmas Day.

Cathy, Kirsten and Kimberly's sister Natasha Briggs admit they've been dreading this Christmas and the day after -- the one-year mark of the tragedy.

"We’ve been trying to just be in the spirit and try to help each other," Natasha says. "But when I think about her and her not being here, literally -- I feel like I can't breathe."

But there are bright spots.

Gifts this year included books full of pictures of Kimberly and Kamryn. Looking, laughing and talking helps the family heal.

"It means a lot to have all those memories in a book," says Kirsten.

And both of Kimberly's two daughters, Kirsten and 7-year-old Danilah, are thriving. They're doing well in their new schools and are living with family. Cathy says Kim would be so proud.

"I think about her and talk about her every single day," she says.

Monday will be a hard day as the family heads to a memorial for the nine tornado victims. But today, tomorrow and every other day, they carry Kim and Kamryn with them.

