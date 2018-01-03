Family and friends searching for missing Round Rock children

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the two missing Round Rock girls has been discontinued in Texas, but continues nationwide, according to Round Rock police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Their faces are everywhere seen under an Amber Alert headline.

However, for Leann Dornhoefer, they're more than just photos. The two girls in the Amber Alert headline are 14-year-old Lili Griffith and 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Magret. The girls are like family to her. Terry Miles is suspected of kidnapping Griffith and Bandera-Magret on New Year's Eve.

“Granted, we don't know what's going on, we don't know where they are, but we are still grieving them because we don't know where they are,” Dornhoefer said.

Dornhoefer said she received an alert on her phone Sunday night and immediately drove to the girls' home in Round Rock.

The girls' mother, Tonya Bates, had been found there dead.

“When I [saw] the crime scene tape, my heart just stopped,” Dornhoefer said.

Police said Miles was seen with the girls in northern New Mexico and may possibly be in southern Colorado. But in Round Rock, Dornhoefer plans to canvass the neighborhoods and social media in hopes of finding the girls.

“Those little girls are innocent. I don't know if you feel like you're protecting them, but you're not. There are people here that love them and care for them,” Dornhoefer said.

Round Rock Police said Miles may be driving a gray Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845.

If you see Miles, call police right away.

