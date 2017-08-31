Families see devastation for the first time after Harvey

HOUSTON- While hundreds of homes near Cypress Creek quickly filled with torrential flood waters early Monday morning, Karen Hunt thought she’d be okay.

"We’re the highest home on the corner. I’ve lived here 13 years, and it’s never flooded my house," said Hunt.

But the widow and mother of three knew before long they had to get out.

"It came fast, fast. And getting out, it was like the rapids," said Hunt.

Using inner-tubes, Hunt and some family were able to make it to her brother and a rescue boat three blocks away.

They took the boat to rescue her mom, who was too elderly to test the four-foot, rushing water.

When Karen returned home Thursday, she saw the devastation firsthand.

"It’s horrific. I lost the entire first floor of my house," she said. "The water was up four to five feet in there."

As a church group and other volunteers came by Thursday to start gutting and stripping the first floor, Karen assigned a close friend the most important task of the day: saving soaked photos.

"We’ve saved actually a lot of them," said Twyle Handy.

Photos are important to any family that has experienced a disaster.

But on this Thursday of 2017, salvaging what images she can is especially important for Karen.

"My husband died one year ago today," said Hunt.

She says going through Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath on the anniversary week of his death isn’t easy. She doesn’t currently have flood insurance.

"We have two sons and a daughter. Even when we went through different stuff before, we had him," said Karen.

Church friends, neighbors, family and others are vowing to help Karen clean up and rebuild.

"They were like white horses coming in [to help]," she said.

