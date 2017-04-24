Fallen crane in Dallas leaves one dead, one injured

Dallas Fire-Rescue (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fallen crane Monday afternoon on the outskirts of Downtown Dallas.

When firefighters arrived at the location, just behind the Dallas Black Arts Dance Theatre, they found a large crane tipped over on its side and into a fenced-off area surrounding a T-Mobile cell phone tower.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were three adult male workers at the site doing work on the tower when the crane tipped over and fell into the area where two of the men were working.

The crane operator was uninjured, one of the men on the ground suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, however a second man on the ground was crushed by the crane and died at the scene.

Authorities have not identified any of the men involved at this time.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is no longer involved in the investigation of this incident. Stay with WFAA as we continue to learn more details in this developing story.

