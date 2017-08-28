Entire Texas National Guard activated for Harvey search, rescue efforts

Buffalo Bayou overcame its banks and flooded Allen Parkway. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

TEXAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he has activated the entire Texas National Guard in response to Hurricane Harvey, which brings the total number of deployed guardsmen to about 12,000.

The National Guard members will assist in the ongoing search and rescue effort for Texans in immediate danger and will be involved in the recovery effort in the storm's aftermath. The Texas Guard currently has about 3,000 personnel activated and mobilized for operations related to Hurricane Harvey, Abbott said.

“The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway," Abbott said in a statement. "I would like to thank FEMA Administrator Brock Long, as well as all our brave first responders for their hard work in helping those impacted by this terrible storm.”

This comes after the U.S. Coast Guard began search and rescue efforts in the city Sunday. KHOU reported Sunday that over 300 rescues have been conducted by the Coast Guard so far.

The Coast Guard offers the following advice if you are in an emergency flooding situation.

Stay calm, do not panic.

Do not go into the attic, rescuers from the air cannot see you.

Get to high ground immediately.

Mark the roof to be seen from the air. Wave sheets, towels, to be noticed from the air.

