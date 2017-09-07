The List: Fall festivals in North Texas

Grapefest

It's the best time of the year! Football has kicked off, we're experiencing amazing cooler weather, and pumpkin-flavored everything is starting to hit store shelves.

That means it's also fall festival time, so we've compiled a list of the best ones across North Texas:

GRAPEFEST

Grapevine's 31st annual festival dedicated to wine is Sept. 14-17 down Main Street. Admission is free until 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15. Regular admission is $8 and a weekend pass is $18.

DALLAS PRIDE

Annual festival celebrating the LGBTQ community takes place in Oak Lawn Sept. 16-17, with the festival all day on Saturday at Reverchon Park, and the parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday along Cedar Springs.

ADDISON OKTOBERFEST

The German tradition is back Sept. 14-17 in Addison Circle Park. A parade will be held Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the festival's 30th anniversary. Single-day tickets are $10.

AUTUMN IN THE ARBORETUM

Pumpkins, pumpkins, and more pumpkins are on display Sept. 23 through Nov. 22 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

PLANO BALLOON FESTIVAL

Festival will be held Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 at Oak Point Park. Admission is $5.

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Big Tex is back with all the fried food you can eat Sept. 20 through Oct. 22. Admission is $12-$16.

