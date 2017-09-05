Terrell Owens to appear on 'DWTS'

Dancing With The Stars / Twitter

While he’s waiting for a call from an NFL team with a roster spot, Terrell Owens has found something else to do on television: He’ll be on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

Owens will look to become the second consecutive NFL player to take the mirror ball trophy home — Rashad Jennings won last season. In May, Jennings explained to For The Win just how much work winning the competition takes:

“It’s a lot of work. If somebody thinks they can show up and do this entire show and not put in a lot of uncomfortable work then they’re kidding themselves,” he said. “We put in five hours, five to six hours on average a day. And it was every day. Every single day. Didn’t miss one rehearsal, didn’t leave early. We were fighting for more (rehearsal time). When they told us we had 150 more hours or so than everyone else we were like ‘what?’ because we were begging for more.”

Owens will be partnered with Cheryl Burke, who as ABC pointed out, previously took home the trophy with another former NFL player: Emmitt Smith.

Owens showed off his dancing ability throughout his football career, though it is unlikely that “touchdown dances” will be a genre explored on the show this season.

