Taylor Swift kills all the old Taylors in bonkers 'Look What You Made Me Do' video

Screenshot from Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!"

In the new video for Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do, the vengeful pop star took that meme-able line to the next level, literally killing off many of her old personas.

Over the course of the Joseph Kahn-directed visual, which premiered at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor appeared as a Game of Thrones-esque zombie, super stylish snake charmer and stereotypically vapid tabloid staple. But the most head-turning moment came midway through, as black-clad current Taylor stood atop a giant letter "T," as famous versions of herself from her Shake It Off and You Belong With Me videos, and more innocent Fearless and Red eras, clamored at her feet before falling to their deaths.

Not one to get too dark, Taylor ended the video on a cleverly self-aware note, playing roughly a dozen versions of herself as they bad-mouthed each other: "Stop making that surprise face, it's so annoying!" "Stop acting like you're all nice, you're so fake!" "There she goes, playing the victim — again!"

She even nodded to her drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West last summer, in which the latter allegedly exposed Taylor for lying about not approving Kanye's Famous lyrics. In the final moments, an evil version of Taylor says she's "getting receipts" for a video to edit later, before 2009 VMAs Taylor says, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative" (reiterating the famous statement she made in response on Instagram).

Your move, Kimye. In the meantime, you can watch the Look What You Made Me Do video for yourself below.

