Taylor Swift adds show to Arlington stop on concert tour

Can’t get enough of Taylor Swift? You’re not the only one.

Because of the demand to see the superstar entertainer, an additional show for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour has been added in Arlington. The concert will be Oct. 5-6 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The concert was originally a one-day stop on Oct. 6.

Shows were also added in Santa Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxborough, and Minneapolis.

Swift’s first single off the Reputation album, “Look What You Made Me Do” broke multiple records within hours of its release.

