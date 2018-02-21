San Antonio Tejano musician Michael Salgado suffers stroke during show

Michael Salgado arrives at People en Espanol's 50 Most Beautiful Gala 2017 at Espace on May 16, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for People en Espanol (Photo: Custom)

In a recent video post on Facebook, Grammy Award-winning Tejano star and San Antonio resident Michael Salgado announced that he was in the hospital after suffering a stroke during a show.

In the video, Salgado thanks his fans for their prayers and explains that he wasn’t feeling well during a show in Austin and that he went to the hospital and found out he suffered a stroke during the show.

He apologized for not being able to perform in New Braunfels but says that he is hoping to get out of the hospital soon so that he can make his future dates.

Here’s the video that was posted to his official Facebook page:

