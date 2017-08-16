WFAA
Close

Photos: Finalists for 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

WFAA 10:37 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

Click through our gallery to see pictures and descriptions of the finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards.

You can find all of them at the State Fair of Texas this year!

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories