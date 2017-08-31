'Marvel's Inhumans' comes to IMAX theaters

FROM ABC / MARVEL: The highly anticipated new Marvel television series Marvel’s Inhumans will bring the fan-favorite comic book series and a new kind of family drama to the small screen this Fall on ABC. The network series premiere, including the first two episodes of Marvel’s Inhumans, will air Friday, September 29 (7:00-9:00 p. m. CST).

The legendary comic book series will be brought to life in a way that has never been done before, as a version of the first two episodes will be shown globally in IMAX theatres for a two-week period, beginning September 1, 2017. These episodes were captured with IMAX cameras – marking the first time ever for television content – and creating a truly unique event. ABC will then air the entirety of the series throughout this fall on the network, with additional exclusive content that can only been seen on ABC.

FOR IMAX THEATERS SHOWING "MARVEL'S INHUMANS": CLICK HERE

