Irving Music Factory not opening this weekend after all

The Las Colinas area, known primarily for its many corporate headquarters, will soon have an entertainment venue. The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory is scheduled to open Aug. 31. (Photo: Rodger Mallison, Star-Telegram)

IRVING -- Live Nation's new entertainment venue, Irving Music Factory, won't be opening this weekend as planned.

"Due to construction delays in completing portions of the development on time and the assessment of the present status of the project, Live Nation has been forced to delay the opening of the Pavilion until Saturday, September 9," Live Nation said on Wednesday.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who was supposed to open the brand new venue on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, has been rescheduled for Oct. 26-27. Brad Paisley's show scheduled for Sept. 2 doesn't have a new date as of yet.

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, scheduled for Sept. 4, will now be performing that night at South Side Ballroom in Dallas. The Goo Goo Dolls' Sept. 6 show has been moved to the Starplex Pavilion.

ZZ Top will now be the first concert at the Pavilion at Irving Music Factory on Sept. 9.

Live Nation says original tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored. Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls will be reissued through Ticketmaster or can be exchanged at the Starplex box office.

Full refunds are also available.

Go here for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV