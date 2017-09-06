Guy claims apartment is haunted; documents it all on Twitter

Evidence of a haunting? (By Adam Ellis)

Adam Ellis, a cartoonist for BuzzFeed, believes his apartment is haunted.

He's been documenting strange events on Twitter, which have become prime reading for many on social media.

Ellis has captured photos and videos that he believes supports the idea he's being haunted. His cats are acting weird. Things are moving around. The usual.

Could be just a prank to get more followers. Could be real. Either way, it's very entertaining.

Just read it all for yourself and then try to sleep with the lights off tonight.

Warning: Some graphic language is used.

Can't read the Storify? Go here.

