Compelling Careers: What it's like to be a Broadway dancer

Willie Dee

North Texan Willie Dee moved to New York City after finishing college to pursue a career on Broadway.

While on tour with "The Bodyguard The Musical" this month, he used his free time to teach some of the show's choreography to students at Imagery in Motion Dance in Lantana.

In our latest Compelling Careers segment, Willie explains how he got to where he is, while inspiring young dancers to reach for their dreams.

You can catch Willie Dee in "The Bodyguard The Musical" at Bass Hall Tuesday through Sunday. Go here for tickets.

