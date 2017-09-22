(YesterLand Farm)

CANTON, Texas -- A favorite fall attraction in East Texas will reopen this weekend after being damaged by the April 29 tornado that ripped through the city of Canton.

YesterLand Farm reopens Saturday with its Fall Festival and Fright Farm, complete with outdoor activities like a corn maze and tons of pumpkins to pick.

The deadly tornadoes last spring damaged the farm, but gave the owners an opportunity to make improvements and additions.

"So many people lost so much and some lost their lives," owner Chuck Bozeman said. "We had an opportunity to rebuild and even make things bigger and better."

There will now be a section of the farm called "Twister Town," which is a Wizard of Oz-inspired town. There will also be a Candy Cabin and The Shindig Shanty Stage, which will host live performances all season.

There are more than 30 other attractions, including roller coasters, wagon rides, and baby farm animals. When the sun goes down, the farm turns into a spooky Fright Farm with scary attractions, including Zombie Paintball and a Horrid Hayride. Every Saturday the farm will close with a fireworks celebration.

The festival will be held Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 5, as well as all Friday nights in October from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

