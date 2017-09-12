2017 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

Sand (Photo: thinkstock) (Photo: golfbress)

The Strong National Museum of play announced Tuesday the 12 finalist for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame.

The finalists are Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Risk, the paper airplane, Wiffle Ball, Clue, Magic 8 Ball, PEZ Candy Dispenser, play food, sand, transformers and Uno.

Only two or three finalists will join the the other hall of fame toys in November's induction, according to The Strong.

On Nov. 9, a national selection advisory committee will announce the final 2017 inductees. The museum will hold a weekend-long celebration for the public.

Currently there are 62 toys in the National Toy Hall of Fame located in Rochester.

According to the the museum's website, toys began being inducted into the hall of fame in 1998. Some of the first toys inducted were Barbie, Marbles, Legos and Crayola Crayons.

