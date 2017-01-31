Embattled Fort Worth cop has body camera inquiry rejected

FORT WORTH--For the first time since video of his controversial arrest of a black mother and daughter went public six weeks ago, Fort Worth police officer William Martin stepped into a very public meeting on Tuesday evening.

Martin and his attorney, Terry Daffron, were hopeful the city's Civil Service Commission would launch an inquiry into who leaked body camera footage from the Dec. 21 incident to the media last week.

Personnel files indicating Martin had a previous run-in with some black youth at a local high school were also released, something Daffron says they don't have confidence the actual police department can sufficiently investigate.

"There is an individual that broke the law by leaking this confidential information," she said.

But the commission voted to take no action at the current time, something that left Martin's team stunned.

"It's their duty," said Daffron. "He [Martin] in punished daily in the public eye and on the internet."

She said her client is apologetic for what happened and that his life has changed drastically since the video went viral.

"There have been threats on his life and his safety," Daffron said.

In a motion filed earlier Tuesday, Martin's team stated in paperwork that "...Martin has lost all faith in the Fort Worth Police Department" because of the leak.

The city also expressed concern last week, when the body cam footage surfaced on YouTube.

Martin was initially suspended without pay for ten days. He has since returned to desk duty.

Following a series of protests and rallies, the police department and Mayor Betsy Price have vowed to repair community relationships damaged by the racially charged incident with the Craig family.

Jacqueline Craig called 911 just before Christmas to report that a neighbor had choked her son.

That neighbor also called police, and when Martin responded the situation quickly escalated.

Eventually, Craig and her daughters were arrested and handcuffed as video of the incident was streamed on Facebook Live.

Their charges were dropped last week while the neighbor was cited for misdemeanor assault .

But at a city council meeting across town on Tuesday night, activists and supporters of the Craig family again expressed dismay that Martin hasn't been fired.

"He needs to be reprimanded. He needs to be fired. He also assaulted Jacqueline Craig," said Pamela Young, a speaker during public comment.

The police department declined to comment on Martin's motion for the commission to investigate the leak, although it did say an internal investigation is still underway.

