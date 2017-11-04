One man pronounced dead at hopsital after house fire

DALLAS - A man who was pulled from a house fire early Saturday morning in Dallas was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they responded to the structure fire at 12:35 a.m., at a one-story house, in the 2700 block of Canary Drive.

First responders saw flames coming from the front windows, and were able to enter through the back of the house.

The fire was extinguished within a half hour according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. They say an elderly man’s body was recovered at some point during the operation.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

There was no one else in the home, and no other injuries.

Investigators believe the fire began in the living room. The cause is pending the autopsy results of the victim’s death.

Investigators say that an accumulation of items in the house created an excessive amount of smoke, which made it difficult for firefighters to navigate.

