Voters say 'no' to Dallas County Schools

Buses will run as normal Wednesday despite voters deciding to get rid of Dallas County Schools.

The company provides the bus service to students in Dallas County, and 58 percent of voters said "yes" to abolishing the agency.

Dallas County Schools runs the bus program for nine school districts in Dallas County and is largely funded through a property tax on homes in the county.

While many complained about the bus service in general, there were also complaints directed toward its high cost and problems with drivers and crashes.

Those districts will have one year to find a new school bus provider. It will now be up to a board to ensure a smooth transition.

