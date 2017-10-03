Tarleton State University accidentally sends message warning of 'shots fired'

Tarleton State University accidentally alarmed hundreds of families Tuesday when the university mistakenly sent an alert message that inaccurately suggested shots had been fired near campus and urged students and staff to barricade doors.

In a correction Tuesday afternoon, the University said emergency management workers were testing the notification system when the error was made.

"The University deeply regrets this error and any concerns it may have caused, especially following the events that occurred in Las Vegas earlier this week," Tarleton State University wrote on Facebook. "The message was being prepared as part of a drill planned for this Sunday, Oct. 8. It was not intended to be sent."

According to the university, the message was delivered via both its app and social media platforms. An emergency training exercise is scheduled for Sunday at the University. The practice event will involve first responders from Stephenville and Erath County, along with the university's police department and its department of nursing.

