Robot competition inspires passion for science

Robots

FARMERS BRANCH -- If it was a competition for spirit, it would be tough to choose a winner.

But Saturday was a battle of the robots.

Six hundred cheering North Texas kids on 60 teams dressed in costumes and competed in the ninth annual First Lego League Regional Championships in Dallas County.

The kids, ages nine to 14, spent months designing, building, and programming robots to complete missions on an obstacle course made of Legos.

"Extremely hard. This started out as a little brick with wheels and now it's this monstrosity that we call 'Hot Dog,'" said Taya Martinez, a 5th grader from Denton.

Each team's robot had just two-and-a-half minutes to complete as many tasks as possible.

"We pretty much got all of our missions except for one, I'm feeling good," said Hayden Crowell, a 5th grader from Texarkana.

Often the anticipation proved overwhelming, with students and parents sometimes cheering, sometimes pausing, to cover their mouths and take it all in.

Just two teams moved forward to the World Festival in Houston in April. But the real goal in the competition is to engage kids with science and technology.

Students learn patience, problem-solving and team work.

"Our mission is to inspire minds for nature and science, and there's no better way to do it than to design and build a robot," said Teresa Lenling, of the Perot Museum of Science and Technology.

The competition, produced by the Perot Museum and presented by Lockheed Martin, has grown from just 25 teams when it began in North Texas in 2008, to 391 teams in the 2016-2017 season.

