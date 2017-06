Share This Story

WFAA Breaking News

Plano ISD High School Graduations Ceremonies will be streamed here LIVE on June 10, 2017.

9:30 a.m. Plano West Senior High School

2:00 p.m. Plano Senior High School

7:30 p.m. Plano Eest Senior High School

(MOBILE USERS: If you do not see the live player, CLICK HERE)