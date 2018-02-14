Plano mayor to address anti-Islam social media post shared by councilman

Tom Harrison's post on Facebook

PLANO -- The Plano mayor plans to discuss a social media post shared by a councilman this week over the topic of banning Islam in schools.

On Tuesday, Tom Harrison, Place 7, shared a post from the Facebook page Joined Hands Across America For Trump that shows a student wearing a hijab with the caption, "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

The post had three shares from his personal page as of Wednesday morning. The only comment underneath read, "This is disgusting behavior from an elected official." The commenter then tagged Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

Tom Harrison (Plano City Council)

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m., and Plano officials say LaRosiliere plans to address the social media post.

We've reached out to Harrison for comment but he hasn't yet responded.

