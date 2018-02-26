North Texas schools discuss student safety amid student protests

Teenagers in Plano turned their frustrations into action, speaking out for tougher gun laws by walking out of the classroom Monday. (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, TEXAS - Teenagers in Plano turned their frustrations into action, speaking out for tougher gun laws by walking out of the classroom Monday.

"We believe that we need gun reform and mental health reform to stop issues like this from happening," said Luke Kubehl, a student who organized the protest.

Seen outside Shepton High School during the lunch hour, teenagers protested. The adults hired to protect them met at Dallas City Hall.

"This is just an ongoing focus to make sure that everyone is vigilant and trained to make sure we do what we need to do to keep our kids safe," said Dr. Jeannie Stone the Superintendent of Richardson ISD.

Representatives from Richardson ISD and Dallas ISD, two of the biggest districts in the state, updated Dallas City Council on what their districts are doing should the worst happen in North Texas.

"We've been at this for a while," said Chief Craig Miller of the Dallas ISD Police Department.

In a briefing to a council committee, the Dallas Police Department emphasized the fact that that school security is nothing new. They highlighted an active shooter training program they've hosted for districts since 1999 -- shortly after the Columbine Shooting.

They pointed to camera systems and reinforced doors across the district, but they did say that interagency communication could be improved.

Security measures that they say parents and students need to help supplement.

"See something, say something seems to be the motto that everyone is saying, but I think it needs to go a little bit past that. It's got to be see something say something, do something. I think that student's don't think they have the ability to help. They're wrong -- students have the best sources of intelligence," Miller said.

A representative for Richardson ISD did say changes are on the way following Florida's high school shooting but wouldn't give specifics.

WFAA also learned Dallas ISD will host an active shooter drill Friday, but the exercise was planned well before the shooting in Florida.

Meanwhile, students in Plano are continuing to prove they have no problem voicing their opinions. "The reason we're being proactive about this is that there shouldn't be any chance that this should happen," Kubehl said.

