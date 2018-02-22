North Texas school is getting a police station because of 'Sandy Hook and Columbine'

Westlake Academy charter school, just north of Keller, will create a Keller police substation on its campus. (Debra Hale / Courtesy of Town of Westlake)

WESTLAKE -- From the timing, it might seem like the plan to create a police substation on the campus of Westlake Academy is a response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Florida.

Actually, the plan — a joint project of the city council of the small town north of Keller and the school's board of trustees which began last fall — was passed one week before the Florida shooting.

"There was no one particular incident that prompted this plan. The atrocities that occurred at Sandy Hook, and Columbine before that, confirm that horrific things can happen anywhere," said Laura Wheat, who is both the president of the Westlake Academy school board and mayor of Westlake.

Since the Florida shooting, threats have been made, and in some cases, students have been arrested, in North Texas cities and towns including Arlington, Trophy Club and Krum.

