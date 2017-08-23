More than 500 DFW-area school principals earned $100K last year. Here's who made the most

(Photo: LuminaStock)

Several principals at publicly funded schools in DFW are approaching salaries of $150,000, and more than 85 principals made at least $120,000 last school year, a Dallas Business Journal analysis of Texas Education Agency data has found.

The TEA data shows wide discrepancies in the way salaries are handled at various districts, which compete for administrative talent.

Dallas ISD and Frisco ISD, for instance, pay average principal salaries of around $92,000, while several suburban districts top $100,000. Tarrant County-based Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD paid principals an average salary of more than $109,000.

For this story, the DBJ analyzed the salaries of every principal paid by public funds in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, and Denton counties. The data, which covers more than 1,600 principals, was supplied through an open records request.



Click here to read more this story as it appears in the Dallas Business Journal.

© 2017 WFAA-TV