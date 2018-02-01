Middle school principal bans open drink containers after alcohol use reported

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: GNL Media, (c) GNL Media)

Furlough Middle School students are not allowed to bring open containers and fast food drinks on campus anymore.

FMS principal Jay Thompson said there have been several issues with students bringing alcohol on campus in open containers and water bottles so in an effort to stop the incidents, he is banning drink containers.

Students will only be allowed to buy drinks from the cafeteria or use school water fountains.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Thompson said the school has zero tolerance for this behavior.

"Students who chose to make poor decisions, like this, will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct," he wrote. "Furthermore, our Terrell ISD Police Department will investigate these violations and potentially file criminal charges."

Thompson said some students have come forward to report the behavior of their fellow peers and he encourages other students to do the same.

FMS Letter to Parents by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

