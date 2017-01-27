Martin HS students warned of mumps exposure

In this photo illustration, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON -- Students at Martin High School in Arlington are being warned about possible exposure to mumps.

A letter sent from Principal Marlene Roddy to parents informed them that students my have been exposed Jan. 12 or 13 to someone diagnosed with mumps.

"We are sending this letter to make you aware of this exposure and to provide additional information about mumps," the letter said.

Mumps is contagious and symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands or testicles, fatigue, a low-grade fever, and muscle aches, although some people don't show symptoms. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing, and sharing cups and utensils.

Roddy advises that students with symptoms see a doctor.

