Martin HS students warned of mumps exposure

ARLINGTON -- Students at Martin High School in Arlington are being warned about possible exposure to mumps.
A letter sent from Principal Marlene Roddy to parents informed them that students my have been exposed Jan. 12 or 13 to someone diagnosed with mumps.
"We are sending this letter to make you aware of this exposure and to provide additional information about mumps," the letter said.
Mumps is contagious and symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands or testicles, fatigue, a low-grade fever, and muscle aches, although some people don't show symptoms. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing, and sharing cups and utensils.
Roddy advises that students with symptoms see a doctor.
(© 2017 WFAA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs