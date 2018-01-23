WFAA
Mansfield football coach diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe created to help raise money

Brian Gosset, Star Telegram , WFAA 5:32 AM. CST January 23, 2018

Sad news out of Mansfield — head football coach Daniel Maberry has been diagnosed with cancer.

A GoFundMe is set up to help raise money. Over $5,700 was donated in the first five hours.

Maberry has been in the Mansfield school district for 20 years and joined Mansfield High as an assistant football and track coach when the current campus opened in 2002.

He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2016 following the departure of Jeff Hulme, who went to Waco Midway.

The Tigers have gone 21-5 in the past two seasons with Maberry, with back-to-back District 4-6A titles and trips to the Class 6A Division II regional round.

