Mansfield football coach diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe created to help raise money

Photo courtesy: Steve Nurenberg, Special to the Star-Telegram

Sad news out of Mansfield — head football coach Daniel Maberry has been diagnosed with cancer.

A GoFundMe is set up to help raise money. Over $5,700 was donated in the first five hours.

Coach Maberry has been very inspirational to me in life! Please join me to send a token of love to him and his family by clicking on the link below and detonating! Thank you🙏 https://t.co/1wmCS5d7TR — Kennedy Brooks (@offenseofmind) January 22, 2018

If y’all could please check this out for me or retweet I.T would mean a lot. Our head coach who has changed all of our lives is going through a battle, and as we have needed his help many times he now needs the help of us and the community. https://t.co/57Jb5Gjyyr — Corbin Frederick (@cfrederick7) January 22, 2018

Maberry has been in the Mansfield school district for 20 years and joined Mansfield High as an assistant football and track coach when the current campus opened in 2002.

He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2016 following the departure of Jeff Hulme, who went to Waco Midway.

The Tigers have gone 21-5 in the past two seasons with Maberry, with back-to-back District 4-6A titles and trips to the Class 6A Division II regional round.

we ask the community and friends to please donate i can say personally coach Mayberry has CHANGED my life And he's a man you meet once in a lifetime and he's needs our help in this battle against cancer not only is he a great coach but a better man and father thx you ✊🏽 https://t.co/MtHisGQha3 — CAM JONES (@camgonework15) January 22, 2018

