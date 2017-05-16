JJ Pearce students perform song from 'Heathers the Musical' ahead of awards show

Students from JJ Pearce High School perform a song from "Heathers the Musical"

The 6th annual Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards will be held Thursday.

Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the event is a red carpet affair and will bring together 76 high schools and 500 talented performers. Sixteen awards and 17 scholarships will be given live on stage. Daybreak's Ron Corning is hosting.

To help kick things off, students from J.J. Pearce High School performed a song from "Heathers the Musical: High School Edition" on Daybreak. They will perform the show at the International Thespian Festival in Nebraska in June.

You can see "Heathers the Musical" June 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

The theatre awards will be held at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Go here for more information.

