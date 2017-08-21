How do you turn around a failing school? FWISD has a plan

FWISD (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- As soon as students walk into the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary Monday, they'll notice the changes -- starting with the name.

It's one of five schools in the Fort Worth Independent School District reopening as leadership academies this school year as part of an effort to revive failing schools, and help students improve academically.

And it's more than a name change. Fort Worth ISD gave the best teachers and administrators in the district a $10,000 incentive to relocate to the struggling schools, with the hope that they could help them improve. The teachers must commit at least three years to the schools to receive the incentive.

The leadership academies will also extend the school day by one hour, until 4 p.m., to give students more time to focus on math and science, said Superintendent Kent Scribner. The five schools will stay open until 6 p.m. for after school activities and tutoring, paid for with help from a $1 million donation.

The schools will also offer dinner, in addition to breakfast and lunch options.

Among the five schools, John T. White Elementary is currently on the "improvement required" list, meaning it has been failing for at least five consecutive years, and the state could take control if it doesn't improve.

Maude I Logan is also on the "improvement required" list, but is not being named a "leadership academy."

The schools being named "leadership academies" include:

John T. White Elementary School

Como Elementary School

Mitchell Blvd Elementary School

Logan Elementary School

Forest Middle School

© 2017 WFAA-TV