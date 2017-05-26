Homelessness didn't keep Colleyville student from getting a diploma

Caleb Vasquez walks to his seat with fellow students during Bridges Accelerated Learning Center 2017 Commencement at Colleyville Center Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Bob Booth / Special to the Star-Telegram)

COLLEYVILLE -- If you’d asked Caleb Vasquez 20 months ago if he could envision himself a featured speaker at high school graduation, he would say he couldn’t even see himself graduating from high school.

Just barely 17 going into his senior year at Colleyville Heritage High School, he’d accumulated just nine credits, only a third of the way to the 27 he needed to graduate.

Caleb went to see his high school counselor and told her “it was time for me to drop out.”

The counselor presented him with an alternative: Bridges Accelerated Learning Center, GCISD’s academic alternative school that gives “at-risk” student a chance to earn the credits they need to graduate. There, the teachers would work with him to get the needed credits.

Caleb decided to give it a try. He made such an impression at the school that he was chosen to be one of four student speakers out of a class of 86 graduates at commencement for Bridges Accelerated Learning Center May 23 at the Colleyville Center.

Go here to keep reading this article from the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV