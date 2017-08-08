Home visits by teachers are growing in popularity

Keller Hillwood Middle School teachers, from left, E.C. Ragland, Samantha George, Brady Rayburn and Amy Montemayor visit an incoming seventh grader at her Fort Worth home. (Max Faulkner / Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH -- Marissa Galaviz answered her front door Monday morning to find a group of teachers from Hillwood Middle School waiting to meet her.

Marissa, 13, will be a seventh grader this year, and the teachers wanted to say hi and make her transition to middle school a little easier.

The Keller school district is among the earliest to begin classes this year, with the first day set for Aug. 15.

“We just wanted to welcome you to Hillwood,” said Brady Rayburn, a math teacher and tennis coach at the school in the Keller district.

He also reminded her when she could pick up her class schedule. Rayburn introduced the three other teachers that accompanied him before handing Marissa a bag with a Hillwood Huskies sticker, pencil and list of frequently asked questions.

Marissa appreciated the house call.

“It was really nice of them to come to my house,” she said, saying she was excited to start at the school, “especially volleyball.”

The home visits were made to the residences of 535 incoming seventh-graders to Hillwood, where a campus committee came up with the plan to better engage with students and their parents.

While they’re not new, home visits certainly appear to be growing in popularity, with encouragement from the National Education Association and organizations like Stand for Children and Parent Teacher Home Visits.

North Texas schools are taking notice.

Besides Hillwood’s outreach, the Fort Worth school district is training between 100 and 120 teachers for home visits at five elementary schools and pre-K programs. The Dallas school district began doing home visits in the 2015-16 school year.

