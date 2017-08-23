Here are the best public elementary schools in North Texas

Empty classroom (Photo: GlobalStock, Joshua Hodge Photography)

As kids across North Texas lament the end of summer this week, they can perhaps take solace in the fact that they'll be returning back to schools that are ranked among some of the best in the state.



Niche.com, a website that analyzes neighborhood and schools data, recently released its 2018 Best Public Elementary Schools in Texas list. And North Texas schools dominate its statewide elementary school rankings. Of the top-50 ranked elementary schools in Texas, 45 are located in North Texas.

And the best elementary school in Texas? That distinction belongs to Allen Independent School District's Kerr Elementary, which ranked as the country's 25th-best elementary school overall.



Niche assessed 48,626 public elementary schools across the country, comparing academics (i.e. assessment proficiency), teachers (i.e. salary, absenteeism, state test results), culture and diversity (i.e. racial and economic diversity) and overall (analysis of academic and student life data, reviews from students and parents). The website also considered self-reported data from schools.

