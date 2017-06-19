Frisco ISD adds athletics fee to help fill budget shortfall

Frisco ISD (Photo: WFAA)

Frisco ISD prepared Monday to approve a package of 60 proposals to cut costs and raise revenues to help offset a $5.8 million hole in the budget created after voters rejected a tax increase last summer.

The board of trustees will take up the proposals in one vote that range from the addition of an athletics fee to reducing custodial positions at each of the district's nine high schools.

Kimberly Pickens is the Chief Financial Officer for the approximately 56,500 student district in Collin County.

"it's always difficult when you're talking about cutting costs in any area because it directly affects people - so it changes the Frisco ISD we have known," Pickens said.

"We definitely still have some work to do. Our projections long range show some deficits that have to be addressed in future years."

Some observers say the optics of opulence the partnership with the Dallas Cowboys forged likely helped pave the way for voters to reject more money for schools last summer.

The result shocked district administrators which went into cost savings mode immediately.

It started by not opening four brand new campuses, two elementary, one middle school and Memorial High School until August 2018.

That move saved $15 million in one-time costs.

Long term, Pickens says the board of trustees and the community will need to do more work to prioritize because help likely won’t come from Austin.

"Who knows what the legislature is going to do in this special session coming up," Pickens said. "I doubt there will be any extra funding for public education."

