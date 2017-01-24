Fort Worth group joins thousands at Austin rally for school choice

Group heading to Fort Worth to fight for school choice

FORT WORTH -- Before dawn Tuesday dozens of students, parents, and education activists gathered to pray outside Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church before boarding a bus to Austin.

They joined an estimated 4,000 others who rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday to call on state legislators to allow parents to use public funds for private education if they so choose.

Many are pushing for the state to give parents the tax money spent per student to use at the school of their choice.

They say it levels the playing field.

Donnell Ballard of Fort Worth was rallying for his 10-year-old son. Ballard has always wanted to send his son to private school, but is unable to afford the cost.

"To me this is personal, seeing him struggle like that everyday," said Ballard. "We took him out of public school this year, no, last year, and we put him in home school. Let me tell you, it's been working, it's been working."

"All children can't learn in the same environment, just like my school. My school may not be for everyone," said Wilbernita Sue Crosby, founder and principal of Miss Endy's Christian Academy in Fort Worth. "They should have the right to be able to put a child where they need to go."

The annual rally coincides with National School Choice Week.

Opponents say school choice would drain money from public schools, and they are concerned about using public money for private religious institutions. Some are concerned that school choice would lead to a lack of accountability and uniform standards.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick spoke in favor of school choice.

Abbott said that a group of legislative leaders are working on a school choice bill, and if it comes to his desk he will sign it.

