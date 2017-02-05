Former DISD board president Hollis Brashear dies

Hollis Brashear

DALLAS -- Former Dallas Independent School District board president Hollis Brashear has died at the age of 81.

Brashear died early Sunday morning at a rehabilitation center he had been in since a hospital stay.

He joined the DISD Board of Trustees in 1992 and served for 14 years with two terms as president, becoming a role model for the African American community.

His cause of death hasn't been released.

