Former DISD board president Hollis Brashear dies

DALLAS -- Former Dallas Independent School District board president Hollis Brashear has died at the age of 81.
Brashear died early Sunday morning at a rehabilitation center he had been in since a hospital stay.
He joined the DISD Board of Trustees in 1992 and served for 14 years with two terms as president, becoming a role model for the African American community.
His cause of death hasn't been released.
