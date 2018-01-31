DFW's 100 highest-paid college and university employees

TCU campus (Star-Telegram archives)

Each year, the Dallas Business Journal analyzes salary data for Dallas-Fort Worth's city and county public employees.

Now, we're expanding our focus to look at North Texas' public and private colleges and universities, too.

From college presidents and deans to athletic head and assistant coaches, click through the slideshow to see North Texas' highest-paid college and university executives.

Who's no. 1? That would be Texas Christian University's head football coach Gary Patterson, whose $4,014,723 is reported on TCU's most-recent Form 990. See the infographic below for the highest-paid executive at each North Texas college and university:

Click to see where coaches and executives for TCU, Southern Methodist University, University of North Texas, University of Texas at Arlington, Dallas Baptist University, University of Dallas, University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M-Commerce rank in the top 100.

The data comes from salary information and Form 990s, pulled in November 2017, for the most-recent fiscal year available. Where noted, executives who are no longer with their respective institutions are designated as former employees.

Here are the Top 10:

1. Gary Patterson, Football Coach, TCU: $4.01 million

2. Larry Brown, Former Men’s Basketball Coach, SMU: $2.75 million

3. Trent Johnson, Former Men’s Basketball Coach, TCU: $2.04 million

4. June Jones, Former Football Coach, SMU: $1.81 million

5. Victor Boschini, Chancellor, TCU: $1.75 million

6. James Hille, Chief Investment Officer, TCU: $1.62 million

7. Patricia Eddings, Adjunct Professor, Institute of Molecular Medicine, UNT: $1.48 million

8. Christopher Del Conte, Former Athletic Director, TCU: $1.09 million

9. Michael Ray Williams, President, UNT Health Sciences Center, UNT: $960,000

10. Michael Garrison, Director of Alternative Assets, TCU: $859,551

